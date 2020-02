Thirsty “Fancams” Are Taking Over Twitter & We Have K-Pop To Thank

If you've spent time on Twitter you've probably come across K-pop fancams before — likely in the context of the replies of a controversial tweet. (More on that later). Basically, a fancam is footage focusing on a single member of a band , usually while the group is performing. It can also be used for solo artists , because different fans will capture different points of view of the same event. Any fan's footage can be a fancam, though many die-hards like to follow fansites for more professional footage of their favorite member. Fansites are websites run by one or multiple fans who are dedicated to one specific idol or group. They follow the artists to their varied appearances, and use high-quality equipment to capture photos and videos and upload them online. The practice has become so popular in Korea that TV broadcast stations sometimes upload their own high-quality fancams after posting a full performance on YouTube.