Instead Of Turning In Protestors, The Youth Crashed Police App With Fancams

The revolution is here, and it's Gen-Z. Instead of using the Dallas Police Department's iWatch app to identify and turn in those behaving illegally while protesting the killing of George Floyd, per the department's request, K-Pop fans used the opportunity to spam the app with fancams — montage-esque videos of a band member dancing using fan footage — of their favorite members of the K-pop community. Hours later, the app crashed, much to Twitter's delight.
It all began late Saturday night and into Sunday morning when the Dallas Police Department tweeted to followers, "If you have video of illegal activity from the protests and are trying to share it with @DallasPD, you can download it to our iWatch Dallas app."
Almost immediately, the tweet backfired. Some used it as proof that protesters should be covering their faces to protect their identities from the police, others used to to report alleged violent behavior exhibited by the police themselves, and others, naturally, sent K-pop videos.
"guys download the app and fucking FLOOD that shit with fancams make it SO HARD for them to find anything besides our faves dancing," a twitter user wrote, racking up 38.7 thousand retweets.
guys download the app and fucking FLOOD that shit with fancams make it SO HARD for them to find anything besides our faves dancing https://t.co/zqjVHLWnZG— allie 📌 #BLM, ACAB (@YGSHlT) May 31, 2020
In the replies, people began showing proof of their involvement, sharing fancams and posting screenshots of their submissions.
i did it but i was makin random noises while doin it idk y sry pic.twitter.com/hUTRPXmT1v— ⟭⟬fish ⁷⟬⟭ #BLM (@JOONSimmer) May 31, 2020
Later that day, the Dallas Police Department issued an update: The app was down for "technical difficulties," but stans knew the real reason.
"I never thought I’d see the day where kpop stans are defeating the police and I fucking love it," one user wrote.
Others just shared more fancams.
then i will post my video here 😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/PSE484sJg8— z¨̮♡̷̷̷ #BlackLivesMatter (@valentineg1rl) June 1, 2020
tragic 💔 have some haechan pic.twitter.com/ogLZOzaI6w— *✧･:* jade¹²⁷↺🏳️🌈*✧･ﾟ:*｡ (@hhhhendery) May 31, 2020
