Stop Waiting For The Next Beyoncé Album — B7 Is Already Here

As fans, we've come to realize that the only thing that we can expect from Beyoncé is excellence. She's not your typical artist, so trying to anticipate her next move is pointless because she really just does whatever she wants post-Beyoncé and Lemonade. Perhaps this is why so many fans are still so certain that her seventh studio album is still somewhere down the pipeline even after The Gift dropped last summer. Several fans are calling Black Is King a "side project," something that Beyoncé was doing in her free time (Beyoncé has free time??) when it was actually laying the groundwork for her next era.