The Greatest Love Story in Black Is King Is Between Beyoncé & Kelly

The most tear-inducing moment between these women has now been turned into a gif that hits me right in the eye ducts every time I scroll past it on Twitter. Beyoncé and Kelly, bare shoulders and brown skin, are facing each other with their hair up and a simple backdrop. They sing, “I’d never trade you for anybody else” into each other’s eyes and collapse into giggles and an embrace. It’s Beyoncé’s face at the end that gets me. Rowland is smiling hard, while Queen Bey seems to be on the verge of tears and almost bewildered at the fact that this woman is her best friend. The look on Beyoncé’s face holds every milestone these two have gone through together, every triumph and hardship.