It's been a week since Beyoncé and her dancers made a powerful statement with "Formation" in the middle of the Coldplay-headlined Super Bowl Halftime show — and it's still a hot topic of conversation. That's particularly the case now that the Grammys are on the way and musicians are on all sorts of red carpets. At Friday night's Delta Airlines Grammy party, Kelly Rowland got to give props to her former bandmate. She also got to say what many others were thinking with regard to a certain former mayor's critique.
Us Weekly asked Rowland what she thought of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's claim that the dancers' Black Panther-inspired costumes and choreography turned the show into a "platform to attack police officers."
"I think that we live in a country where you have the freedom to say how you feel and talk,” the Destiny's Child singer said. “And it’s really from a peaceful place. I think that they’re blowing it out of proportion.”
Then, she struck a slightly less peaceful note, adding, "Giuliani should just shut up."
