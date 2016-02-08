Beyoncé may have impressed most of the Super Bowl-watching world with her halftime performance. But it turns out at least one prominent New Yorker was not a fan.
Former NYC Mayor Rudolph Giuliani found the singer's "Black Power" salute majorly offensive to the boys in blue who serve the nation's citizens.
"I think it was outrageous," Giuliani commented to Fox News on Monday, adding that he thought the halftime show was mostly just a bunch of terrible "bouncing around."
"This is football, not Hollywood," he went on. "And I thought it was really outrageous that she used it as a platform to attack police officers who are the people who protect her and protect us, and keep us alive."
His rant didn't end there. "What we should be doing in the African-American community, and all communities, is build up respect for police officers. And focus on the fact that when something does go wrong, okay. We'll work on that. But the vast majority of police officers risk their lives to keep us safe."
Bey's performance may have rankled Giuliani, but he's in the minority. Most viewers saw Queen B's performance as a homage to Black pride and history — and think she totally nailed it. It's the former mayor's comments that are coming off as a little out of touch and off-color.
Revisit the full performance, below.
