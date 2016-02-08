Beyoncé Caught Herself From Falling During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Beyoncé clearly won her dance battle with Bruno Mars during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show. Still, we have to admit the results might have been different if she hadn't caught herself from falling.
Yes, at one point during the performance it seemed like Beyoncé was about to topple backward. But thanks to a little hop — and what we assume is some serious core strength — she kept herself upright. And, of course, being Beyoncé she didn't miss a beat. It seemed appropriate that her next move involved some triumphant air punching.
We have evidence via GIF of the moment here.
Yes, at one point during the performance it seemed like Beyoncé was about to topple backward. But thanks to a little hop — and what we assume is some serious core strength — she kept herself upright. And, of course, being Beyoncé she didn't miss a beat. It seemed appropriate that her next move involved some triumphant air punching.
We have evidence via GIF of the moment here.
Advertisement
But it wasn't as if eagle-eyed viewers didn't catch the moment. Indeed, it became a topic of discussion on social media. A number of comments spoke to the power of Beyoncé.
When you almost fall then remember you're beyonce and don't pic.twitter.com/kDrEU0zbqA— Power 106 (@Power106LA) February 8, 2016
If anything, a little mistake like this one just serves to show how good Beyoncé is.
Advertisement