Destiny's Child Will Continue To Be Independent Women, Says Kelly Rowland

Despite it being the not-so-secret desire of every Destiny's Child fan, Kelly Rowland has denied the rumors that she and the rest of the group are getting back together to perform at Coachella next year.
Rumors were swirling about a possible reunion after it was believed that Michelle Williams, LaToya Jackson, and LaTavia Roberson were dropping subtle hints that they would be performing together alongside Beyoncé at the music festival in April 2018.
Destiny's Child even created a verified Instagram back in October and the internet lost their collective minds over what it might mean.
Though it has been over a decade since the group broke up, fans are just as keen as ever for them to make new music and perform. One show playing all our favorite songs would be enough to sustain us for another 10 years. (Who didn't live for that 2013 Super Bowl performance?)
In an interview with PEOPLE, Rowland set the record straight.
"I have no idea about any of that," she told the outlet, adding that, while she was flattered by the loyalty of their fans, it wasn't something the members of Destiny's Child had recently talked about.
The idea of the latest iteration of the group – Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams – reuniting has been talked about for years. The last time they performed together was during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.
Even if we don't get to see much of them, Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams all seem to remain close. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of the three women on her Instagram with the caption, "Destiny's children with children," referencing her daughter's pregnancy with twins Rumi and Sir.
Then again, Rowland dropped a hint of her own back in 2015 during an appearance on the Steve Harvey show. "I don't know about a Destiny's Child reunion just yet," she said. "Everyone is doing different things!"
While they may not be back together (yet) in real life, they are forever an iconic group in our hearts.
