The Best Tracks Off Beyoncé's New Album Are A Big "Mood 4 Eva"

The Beyhive has already latched on to a couple of tracks, floating them to the top of our must-hear playlist. "Brown Skinned Girl" features vocals from none other than Blue Ivy Carter Bey & Jay-Z's first daughter (who was also featured on "Blue" from Bey's 2013 self-titled album). Blue's voice is the first one heard on the track, singing along with SAINt JHN (a Brooklyn-born artist whose family is from Guyana). "Brown skin girl / Your skin just like pearls / The best thing in the world / Never trade you for anybody else," Blue and JHN sing. Bey makes an appearance in the song's second verse, when she comes in to drop some names: Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and Kelly Rowland all get a shout out, with Bey paying tribute to the beauty of dark skin. Beyoncé sings to every woman with dark skin in the third verse, praising the "complexities in complexion," natural bodies with curves, and calling it all beautiful. The song also features Wizkid, a Nigerian Afropop artist whose also collaborated with Drake on "One Dance."