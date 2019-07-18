Story from Movies

2019's The Lion King Soundtrack Actually Has Three New Songs — Not Just Beyoncé's

Rachel Paige
Photo: Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.
They’re songs you’ve been listening to for 25 years already, but now you're going to hear them like you never have before. Literally, because The Lion King soundtrack has been completely redone for the live-action Lion King release. While you might know all the words to the 1994 rendition of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” be prepared to sing it to a slightly different tune.
While no songs have been cut from the new Lion King movie, some of them have been slightly altered for 2019 and they might — no, not might, will — sound a little bit different. The good news is we’ve actually got a brand new Lion King song, thanks to Beyoncé’s role in the film as Nala and also a brand new Lion King “companion” album that Queen B is curating herself, which will “[feature] global recording artists and steeped in the sounds of Africa." (There's also a new Elton John song in the Lion King credits that gets a little overshadowed by all the Bey.) But what about the OG songs we’ve come to know and love over the years?
Advertisement
Here’s what you need to know about the soundtrack changes for The Lion King.
1 of 8

"I Just Can't Wait To Be King" Performed By JD McCrary, John Oliver, & Shahadi Wright Joseph



It's a little less bombastic than the original version, but this new take boasts one very cool easter egg: Young Nala actress/singer Wright Joseph actually played Nala on Broadway, so it's sort of like seeing a Broadway show for the price of a movie ticket.
Related Stories
The Lion King's Absurdly Famous Cast
The Lion King Cast On Changing The Original
Scenes From New Lion King That Made The Cast Cry
2 of 8

“Be Prepared” Performed By Chiwetel Ejiofor



This might be the most disappointing song of the 2019 Ling King. What used to be Scar’s reigning anthem as he rallied the hyenas to work with him is now nothing more than spoken word poetry set to a beat. The song is also almost half the length (2:03 vs. 3:40) and doesn’t carry the chutzpah it once did.
Advertisement
3 of 8

“Hakuna Matata” Performed By Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen



“Hakuna Matata” is roughly the same as the original, but now it ends with Simba (Donald Glover) riffing a little bit more on the song, which is honestly perfectly fine. Let Donald Glover sing “Hakuna Matata” for as long as he wants!
4 of 8

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” Performed By Donald Glover & Beyoncé



The Oscar-winning song is actually exactly the same as the original. However, during the movie it now takes place during the day. While the song isn’t different, the setting is, and...uh, the song is called “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” It’s not called “Can You Feel the Love Mid-Afternoon,” Disney.
5 of 8

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight" Performed By Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen



The new 2019 version goes on for much longer than the one in 1994 and also includes a chorus of supporting animals, not just Timón (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen). It’s actually pretty great?
6 of 8

“Spirit” Performed By Beyoncé



New Beyoncé song alert! “Spirit” will also be a part of The Lion King: The Gift, but it plays during the movie when Simba realizes he’s got to go back and help save Pride Rock in an added montage that didn't appear in the original film.
7 of 8

“He Lives In You” Performed By Lebo M.



For anyone who’s a big fan of The Lion King on Broadway or The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, “He Lives In You” will sound familiar. This is, however, the first time it’s made its way into the cinematic version of The Lion King.
8 of 8

“Never Too Late” Performed By Elton John



Surely you didn't think Beyoncé was the only one with a new 2019 Lion King song? Elton John, who wrote all the songs for the original and won an Oscar and a Grammy for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” has a brand new song in the movie that plays over the closing credits, called “Never Too Late.” While it was obviously written for today, it very much sounds like a ‘90s throwback.
Advertisement

More from Movies