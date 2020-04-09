A Disney+ Movie Selection For Every Mood

You’ve binged all of Tiger King. There’s only so much Handmaid’s Tale you can handle. Your wrist hurts from watching all that phone-exclusive Quibi content. In a time where streamers are saving us from total boredom, sometimes the only thing needed to satisfy your entertainment itch is to watch a really good movie.
Sure, Netflix and Hulu have stacks of excellent original content at your disposal, but new streaming service Disney+ may be the best spot right now for some feature film favorites.
If you grew up watching Disney movies, you know how comforting they can be. Disney has plenty of the stuff you love, from ‘90s animated classics to modern-day Marvel movies. No matter what your mood, Disney+ has a film for that. You just have to identify exactly how you feel to pick one out.