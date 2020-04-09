Chalamet’s performances are almost always a satisfying rewatch. He acts with his whole body, which makes it hard to pick up every gesture during a first watch. For example, if you watch Lady Bird enough times, you notice that as Kyle, he lifts his hands in a little surrender motion when he’s making out with Saoirse Ronan’s Lady Bird and she says she doesn’t want to have sex. Once you see it, you don’t forget it.