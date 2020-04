Chalamet nation: we know that morale might be a little low given the news that our fave’s next project , Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, has been delayed from July to October amidst the current global pandemic. You may wonder, “What am I supposed to do for three months? Watch Timmy’s little yelp at 1:18 in the trailer on a loop 24/7?” And that’s certainly a good option, but there are lots of other Timothée Chalamet performances streaming right now that are worth watching (or rewatching) as you socially distance and self-isolate.