Call Me By Your Name Is Finally Getting A Sequel With Timothée Chalamet & Armie Hammer Returning

If the ending to Call Me By Your Name left you wanting more, good news: a sequel to the 2017 hit film is coming, with stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer set to reprise their roles as Elio and Oliver.
Luca Guadagnino is also returning to direct the sequel based on André Aciman’s follow-up novel to Call Me By Your Name, titled Find Me. Guadagnino revealed news of the sequel during an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
“Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg [who plays Elio’s father, Samuel], Esther Garrel [Elio’s love interest, Marzia], and the other actors — they will all be in the new film,” Guadagnino said.
Find Me was released in October 2019, and follows Elio, Oliver, and a now-divorced Samuel, decades after their first meeting, with the latter being the star of the story.
During a trip to visit Elio, Samuel meets a woman who changes his life. Elio has since become a gifted classical pianist and soon “moves to Paris where he also has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England with sons who are nearly grown, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return visit to Europe,” according to the book’s description.
It’s not entirely clear whether or not film adaptation will follow the book’s storyline exactly, or who will be writing the sequel. Screenwriter James Ivory flat-out said in 2018 that he had no interest in penning a follow-up to Call Me By Your Name, which nabbed an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Nonetheless, fans can revel in the fact that Elio and Oliver are officially returning to our screens.
