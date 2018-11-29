Although Timothée Chalamet's new film Beautiful Boy is about much more than the 22-year-old's good looks and overall non-toxic softness, it is still an accurate descriptor for the star. It's why he's already been on the cover of half a dozen magazines, from i-D to GQ to V-Man. His beautiful mug is also the reason that a sequel to Call Me By Your Name might never see the light of day.
If you don't follow the updates on the potential sequel to one of the best movies of our lifetime, then let us update you: the film's stars (Chalamet and Armie Hammer) are in, the film's director (Luca Guadagnino) is in, and I — world's biggest fan — am in. But, the film's screenwriter (James Ivory) and the author of the Call Me By Your Name novel (André Aciman) aren't — and it could be a dealbreaker.
"I don’t and I wouldn’t want to be involved," the 90-year-old Ivory said of the plans for a sequel during an interview with The Film Stage. That is big because he won an Oscar for writing the movie; his opinion matters. And his main opinion? Don't make Timmy look old, you monsters. "I can’t imagine having to make Timothée Chalamet look 45. I mean, that would be horrendous and so fake looking if that’s what they are going to do!" While he is accurate in saying that the living cherub that is Chalamet could barely look even a day over 25, this is unsettling news to hear — especially when paired with the news that Aciman also hates the idea.
"André Aciman just laughed at the idea to me," Ivory dished. "He said it was not a good idea. They can’t do a sequel, I think, without him being on board. It’s his characters and his story." He is referring to the fact, Indiewire writes, that Aciman owns the rights to Elio and Oliver's timeless love story.
"I haven’t heard much about it lately," Ivory said, which is interesting because just two months ago Chalamet proclaimed he was "1000%" ready for a Guadagnino-led follow-up to the role that earned him an Oscar-nomination. Now would be a good time for Hammer to chime in on Twitter.
