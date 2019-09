"I don’t and I wouldn’t want to be involved," the 90-year-old Ivory said of the plans for a sequel during an interview with The Film Stage . That is big because he won an Oscar for writing the movie; his opinion matters. And his main opinion? Don't make Timmy look old, you monsters. "I can’t imagine having to make Timothée Chalamet look 45. I mean, that would be horrendous and so fake looking if that’s what they are going to do!" While he is accurate in saying that the living cherub that is Chalamet could barely look even a day over 25, this is unsettling news to hear — especially when paired with the news that Aciman also hates the idea.