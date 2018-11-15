Armie Hammer Is Sorry For What He Said (Again)

After a few intense tweets, Armie Hammer has loosened his "no selfies with deceased celebrities" stance.
Earlier this week, comic book writer and hero to many Stan Lee died at age 95. Shortly after news of his death broke, many people (celebrities included) posted selfies with the Spider-Man creator alongside their own messages of grief.
And Hammer was having none of it. He took to Twitter to express his distaste for such photographic displays.
"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself," the Nocturnal Animals star wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday.
Actor Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man/Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a photo with Lee, though it is unclear if the Call Me By Your Name actor is specifically referring to Downey Jr.'s tribute.
Fans immediately defended those sharing images with the deceased icon, but Hammer (at least initially) didn't let up.
"If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most," Hammer wrote to a fan defending the practice. "Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him."
If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018
One person whose tribute Hammer approved of? Mark Ruffalo, who shared a photo of Lee solo.
"This was an example that stood out and made me think his post was actually about Stan," Hammer wrote.
Actually, yes. This was an example that stood out and made me think his post was actually about Stan.— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018
However, maybe the backlash was too much — or maybe the actor realized that, umm, getting upset about people sharing photos with their icon after that icon's death was not a battle worth fighting.
Or, you know — maybe Jeffrey Dean Morgan just got in his head? Hammer utilized the Notes app, as celebrities do, in order to issue a Twitter apology.
"While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true a--hat form- thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon. I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control."
This isn't the first time that Hammer has made his opinion known on Twitter. Last year, when Buzzfeed published an article titled "Ten Long Years Of Trying To Make Armie Hammer Happen," the actor clapped back on the social media platform.
"Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF. Maybe I’m just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do...?"
Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF. Maybe I’m just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do...?— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 26, 2017
When you're a Hammer, is everything a nail?
