Did you cry while reading Armie Hammer's love letter to Timothée Chalamet in Variety this week? Was it a cool balm for your wounded, battered soul? A panacea for the rage that's been flowing through most of us during this difficult time of political upheaval?
You're not alone. According to Chalamet, the essay, in which Hammer shared his experience of watching a new star be born, brought him to tears. “[Armie] always has a trick up his sleeve,” the actor told Time Magazine. “I was getting emotional. It was really one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen, especially coming from him.”
Chalamet is a master cryer. We saw as much in his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Elio in Call Me By Your Name, which ends with him shedding soft tears in front of a fireplace, in a scene that stretches in through the credits. And guess what? According to this interview, he is ready to do it again.
Asked about the sequel to Call Me By Your Name that director Luca Guadagnino has reportedly been planning, Chalamet confirmed that he and Hammer would definitely be involved. “I don’t see any world where it doesn’t happen,” he said. “I think Andre [Aciman] is comfortable with a sequel being made. I know Luca really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in.”
Guadagnino has said that the next installment, which he is working on with author Andre Aciman, would take place "five or six years afterwards," which means the film would likely touch on the early years of the AIDS epidemic. On a lighter note, the director also said that Elio and Oliver are "going to go around the world," which means goodbye Italy, and hello... well, the whole world!
Chalamet told Time that he is ready for his Boyhood moment, and so is Hammer, who coyly told reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival that he knows a lot more about the status of the film than he can discuss publicly. “The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again," he told Variety in September, adding "I miss the whole crew. It was such a special time. It was such a collaborative, unique, and totally immersive filming experience that I never really had, nor since. If we get to do another one, I’ll feel really lucky.”
In the meantime though, you can catch Chalamet practicing his cry face as a meth addict in Beautiful Boy, which hits theaters October 12.
