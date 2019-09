Chalamet told Time that he is ready for his Boyhood moment, and so is Hammer, who coyly told reporters at the Toronto International Film Festival that he knows a lot more about the status of the film than he can discuss publicly. “The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again," he told Variety in September, adding "I miss the whole crew. It was such a special time. It was such a collaborative, unique, and totally immersive filming experience that I never really had, nor since. If we get to do another one, I’ll feel really lucky.”