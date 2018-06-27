The official trailer for Beautiful Boy is finally here. But the question is: are you ready for a good cry?
Starring Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carrell as a father-son duo figuring out how to handle their relationship in the midst of his son's addiction, the movie is based on a memoir written by a real-life father, David Sheff. In the book Beautiful Boy, David writes about his son, Nic, who experiments with drugs (specifically meth) in his college years, until the experimentation becomes addiction. At the same time, Nic would sit down to write a memoir from his perspective, called Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines (Nic also wrote for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why). Both of these accounts of these intense times were used to create Chalamet and Carrell's complex characters. (They also worked with the Sheffs.)
So, knowing all that, are you mentally prepared to see these two step into these extremely emotional and personal roles? To tell the story of real people who have been through the hellscape that can be addiction, relapse, and recovery? It's no wonder that this movie is already on people's lips as future Oscar fare.
I mean, check out the film's poster. Tell me this doesn't give you a twinge of nostalgia.
Without further ado, here's Chalamet, Carrell, Maura Tierney, and Amy Ryan, in the trailer for Beautiful Boy. The film comes out October 12. Until then, I'll be tearing up over this trailer again and again.
