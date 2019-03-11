And yes that is where the quote ends. With a "..." which is also coincidentally what is currently in my brain. A prequel? This changes things. For one, Aciman's first novel ends differently than the film — in the book, there's a flash forward where Elio and Oliver interact for the first time in decades. This older storyline is the one that Guadagnino has expressed interest in exploring in his follow-up story with Chalamet and Hammer (and one of the reasons that the sequel was pushed — to let the cherub Chalamet age a bit on his own). But with news of the Aciman writing a prequel instead of the expected sequel, this changes things. We need to start filming, now!