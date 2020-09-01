Zendaya Stan Timothée Chalamet Wishes The Actress Happy Birthday

Stars — and by stars we specifically mean actor Timothée Chalamet — are just like us. They have hilariously embarrassing videos of themselves on the internet, and ride-or-die for Zendaya.
"happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I’ve met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend..,” Chalamet wrote.
The two 24-year-olds have been busy gearing up for their sci-fi film Dune, which is slated to be released in December. The Call Me By Your Name actor and Euphoria actress seemed to have really bonded on set, so much so that in the beginning of the year, fans were delighted to see that the two friends even were accompanying each other on a shopping trip to Bed Bath & Beyond.
This is the kind of wholesome content we like to see in 2020 — and who knows, Zendaya maybe even help Chalamet with his budding music career.