Angelina Jolie, Wicked Woman, Pens Essay About Wicked Women

In October, Angelina Jolie will reprise her role as the complicated villain from Disney's Sleeping Beauty in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The titular witch, whom Jolie portrayed for the first time in 2014's Maleficent, is treated with much more nuance in this franchise than she ever was in the fairytales. And now, Jolie wants to make sure all of the world's witches receive as much respect. In a new essay for ELLE, Jolie examines our dark history with women perceived to be witches — and how much we owe them.