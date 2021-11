I would like to say that this behaviour was a product of adolescent hormones but the desire to contort oneself into a person’s dream girl for a shot at romance is all too tempting. In Netflix’s newest rom-com, Love Hard, Nina Dobrev (of The Vampire Diaries fame) plays Natalie: a headstrong writer who’s not afraid to call out the sexist overtones of "Baby, It’s Cold Outside". Our protagonist finds herself on the East Coast, thousands of miles away from her LA home, ready to surprise the guy she’s been falling for after matching with him on a dating app. Tag (Darren Barnet) “is like frigging hot” in the words of her colleague and friend Kerry (Heather McMann). Shortly after arriving, she discovers that the handsome stranger that she thought she was talking to is actually a guy called Josh ( Jimmy O. Yang ). In comparison, Josh is 30 years old, still lives at home and received three matches on the same dating app with his own profile. “I used a picture of a standard ‘hot’ guy to see what would happen – I got 85 matches”, he says, when Natalie asks what possessed him to use Tag’s photos instead. Catfished and crushed, she goes to a local bar in an attempt to drown her sorrows, where she stumbles across the real Tag. And so her mission becomes obvious: get the guy whose photos you’re enamoured with, not the one you’ve spent hours getting to know.