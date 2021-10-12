Light Up The Tree, Netflix’s Epic Christmas Lineup Is Here

It's never too early to start watching Christmas movies, and the heavenly angels at Netflix have blessed us with an epic new lineup, dropping weeks ahead of December.
The streaming giant has released a list of 28 movies and TV shows filled with festive joy as we count down to the big holiday.
I'm guilty of enjoying a cheesy mistletoe moment or two, so my top picks are the romantic flicks being released in November. Vanessa Hudgens returns for Princess Switch 3, and there's another familiar face this time – our very own Aussie, Remy Hii of Neighbours and Crazy Rich Asians fame.
The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev is yet another big name lending her talents to a Netflix holiday movie, as she stars in Love Hard that sees her character Natalie get catfished when she thinks she's chatting to a dreamy guy, Tag (Darren Barnet from Never Have I Ever), but it's actually Tag's childhood friend Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). Oh boy, let the love triangle drama begin.
For some wholesome animated fun, catch Robin Robin from the studio behind Wallace & Gromit, where the voice cast includes Gillian Anderson, Richard E Grant, Bronte Carmichael and Adeel Akhtar.
So light up the tree and enjoy this complete list of every Christmas movie and series arriving on Netflix.
The Claus Family – November 1
An Elf's Story – November 1
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas – November 1
My Dad's Christmas Date – November 1
Love Hard – November 5
Father Christmas is Back – November 7
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You – November 14
Snowbound for Christmas – November 15
Christmas Flow – November 17
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – November 18
Blown Away: Christmas – November 19
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast – November 23
Robin Robin – November 24
A Boy Called Christmas – November 24
A Castle for Christmas – November 26
School of Chocolate – November 26
Elves – November 28
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – November 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories – November 30
Single All the Way – December 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 4 – December 3
David and the Elves – December 6
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year – December 14
A California Christmas: City Lights – December 16
Grumpy Christmas – December 22
1000 Miles From Christmas – December 24
A Naija Christmas – December TBA
How to Ruin Christmas season 2 – December TBA