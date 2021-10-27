What Makes A Great Christmas Movie?

Although these kids are older, The Family Stone gets this right. Everyone in this family is a little rude, more than a little egotistical, and fully grating. But they're family, and the idea of their common fucked up-edness is what ultimately unites them. (A sick mom subs in for Santa in this Christmas dramedy.) While Netflix's new The Christmas Chronicles nails Hot Santa with a rugged Russell, the young central character we're meant to root for (Darby Camp, aka Chloe from Big Little Lies) is pretty insufferable. She's a tattle-tale and a meddler! I want to see him make over a bad kid (like the girl's older brother), and turn a Santa skeptic into a Santa stan. It's so much more fun to witness a kid go from bad to good because of the spirit of Christmas. See also: Love, The Coopers.