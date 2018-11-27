What Makes A Great Christmas Movie?

But that’s the point — there are a few go-to Christmas tropes and themes that show up in every movie because they are surefire wins. Christmas is basic as hell, and that’s why it’s so easy to replicate the Christmas movie formula. But I’m not here to talk about the typical tropes in every earnest family flick (you know the ones: a mall shopping montage, a snowfall kiss, a hometown Christmas romance). I’m here to explain to you what not-so-typical tropes *make* a Christmas movie worth watching these days. I'm not trying to reinvent the Christmas cookie here — classics like Miracle On 34th Street will remain a wonderful, nostalgic piece of art, I'm just here to point out a few simple key elements that make a modern-day holiday movie excellent.