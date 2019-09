What Makes A Great Christmas Movie?

Two words: Zaddy Claus. Kurt Russell knows what I’m talking about. Santa Claus, a.k.a Old Saint Nick, a.k.a Kris Kringle, should be attractive. It’s not that there’s anything wrong with the Santas of the early aughts, but why not make him good-looking? Who is that hurting? No one. Tim Allen was factually hotter as Santa than he was as his actual character in Santa Clause. In Elf, Ed Asner rocks his suspenders and bald cap as a aged, but beautiful, St. Nick in the elves' workshop. And t hen there's Billy Bob Thorton who , as a drunk and delinquent mall Santa in Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2, proves this point is true for both Actual Santas and Fake Santas. As a working toy master who is happily married to one Mrs. Claus, it just makes narrative sense for the man to have a five o'clock shadow below those rosy cheeks, and some arm muscle from hammering away at those trinkets year round! In a world where Steve Carrell is a zaddy, just make Santa hot.