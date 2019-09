Let’s Play Timothée Chalamet Coming-Of-Age Movie Bingo

His movies, however, seem to follow a bit of a pattern. This was immediately evident when the trailer for his latest, Hot Summer Nights , dropped on Thursday. The plot isn’t the usual Sweet Tea fare. He’s playing an outsider who gets caught up in dealing drugs, so, you know, not exactly what happens to him in Interstellar. Despite this, there are some moments in the trailer that stood out to us devotees of the Chalamet oeuvre. His character does fall in love in the movie, and for Timmy, falling in love always seems to come with twirling while holding hands and making out in the grass. He also smokes, something he does in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird as well.