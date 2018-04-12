Story from Movies

Let’s Play Timothée Chalamet Coming-Of-Age Movie Bingo

Lauren Le Vine
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
Timothée Chalamet, gangly poppet with the good hair, is no one-note wonder. Let’s get that out of the way from the get-go. He caught our eye as a neurotic high schooler with a dramatic flair in Miss Stevens. He climbed Armie Hammer like a tree in Call Me By Your Name. He used those soulful eyes to snag Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird. He learned to spin one of those giant signs in Spinners, a short film us truly devoted Sweet Tea fans have watched on YouTube (check it out). The point is that Timmy’s got range.
His movies, however, seem to follow a bit of a pattern. This was immediately evident when the trailer for his latest, Hot Summer Nights, dropped on Thursday. The plot isn’t the usual Sweet Tea fare. He’s playing an outsider who gets caught up in dealing drugs, so, you know, not exactly what happens to him in Interstellar. Despite this, there are some moments in the trailer that stood out to us devotees of the Chalamet oeuvre. His character does fall in love in the movie, and for Timmy, falling in love always seems to come with twirling while holding hands and making out in the grass. He also smokes, something he does in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird as well.
These are just a few signs you’re watching a Timothée Chalamet movie, besides those brown curls you just want to run your fingers through. Please, check them off on your imaginary bingo card as you go down the list.
The aforementioned holding hands and twirling with your summer love.
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
A24/Giphy.
Hot Summer Nights
Smoking (a reminder that this is bad for you. These are all period pieces, though. They didn’t know better back then.)
A24/Giphy.
Hot Summer Nights
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
A24/Giphy.
Lady Bird
Crying in the car (in Hot Summer Nights he does this while driving. This is not recommended.)
A24/Giphy.
Hot Summer Nights
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
Frantically making out against a wall.
A24/Giphy.
Hot Summer Nights
A24/Giphy.
Lady Bird
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
Making the most of balconies.
Gilbert Films/Giphy.
Miss Stevens
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
The world turning to hot lava when you get drunk or high.
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
A24/Giphy.
Hot Summer Nights
Relaxing in the meadow with your love.
A24/Giphy.
Hot Summer Nights
Sony Pictures Classics/Giphy.
Call Me By Your Name
Have you done any of these things? You might just be in a Timothée Chalamet coming-of-age movie. Or, you might just be Timothée Chalamet. In which case, hello! Big fan. Also, how tall are you?
