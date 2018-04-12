Let’s Play Timothée Chalamet Coming-Of-Age Movie Bingo

Timothée Chalamet, gangly poppet with the good hair, is no one-note wonder. Let’s get that out of the way from the get-go. He caught our eye as a neurotic high schooler with a dramatic flair in Miss Stevens. He climbed Armie Hammer like a tree in Call Me By Your Name. He used those soulful eyes to snag Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird. He learned to spin one of those giant signs in Spinners, a short film us truly devoted Sweet Tea fans have watched on YouTube (check it out). The point is that Timmy’s got range.
His movies, however, seem to follow a bit of a pattern. This was immediately evident when the trailer for his latest, Hot Summer Nights, dropped on Thursday. The plot isn’t the usual Sweet Tea fare. He’s playing an outsider who gets caught up in dealing drugs, so, you know, not exactly what happens to him in Interstellar. Despite this, there are some moments in the trailer that stood out to us devotees of the Chalamet oeuvre. His character does fall in love in the movie, and for Timmy, falling in love always seems to come with twirling while holding hands and making out in the grass. He also smokes, something he does in Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird as well.
These are just a few signs you’re watching a Timothée Chalamet movie, besides those brown curls you just want to run your fingers through. Please, check them off on your imaginary bingo card as you go down the list.
The aforementioned holding hands and twirling with your summer love.
Smoking (a reminder that this is bad for you. These are all period pieces, though. They didn’t know better back then.)
Crying in the car (in Hot Summer Nights he does this while driving. This is not recommended.)
Frantically making out against a wall.
Making the most of balconies.
The world turning to hot lava when you get drunk or high.
Relaxing in the meadow with your love.
Have you done any of these things? You might just be in a Timothée Chalamet coming-of-age movie. Or, you might just be Timothée Chalamet. In which case, hello! Big fan. Also, how tall are you?
