Hulu Is Housing The Best Christmas Movies

Hulu’s Christmas movie lineup is here, and it’s not what you might expect. Sure, there are plenty of holiday classics for those who love rom-coms. But the offering also includes plenty of scary movies.
There are several movies that bridge the gap between holiday and horror, including Rare Exports and Krampus Unleashed. The most exciting is POOKA!, part of Hulu’s creepy Into the Dark series. All these movies explore Christmas characters gone wrong, from mythological creatures to mall entertainers.
Why the fascination with Halloween at Christmas? Maybe it dates back to The Nightmare Before Christmas, a spooky classic that’s also included in the lineup.
Still, if you're a fan of more traditional Christmas movies, there's something for you, too. The lineup includes plenty of family movies, and heartwarming films like Love Actually, alongside classics like Miracle on 34th Street, and Peanuts and Mickey Mouse cartoons for the kids.
So, pull up the covers, grab the hot chocolate, and get into the Christmas spirit. Whether you’re totally on-board with the holiday schmaltz, or looking for something less traditional, Hulu definitely has something for you.