Hulu is getting into the horror business. On October 5, the streaming service launches its ambitious new project, Into the Dark, a series consisting of feature-length episodes tied to major holidays. The show's first episode, "The Body," features a seasoned hit-man trying to stash a body in a graveyard on Halloween night. Next, Into the Dark will pluck the dark strings lurking in Christmas, Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, and more.
Beyond Into the Dark, Hulu offers a cache of horror movies and TV shows perfect for cuddling up with on cold October nights, when the sounds wafting through the window could be dead leaves rustling in the trees — or they could be ghosts stopping by to say hello. There's something for everyone, from relatively tame fun, like The Twilight Zone, to hallmarks of gore like The Purge, to arty movies like mother!
Queue these up and get ready for a perfect Halloween.