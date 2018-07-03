Why People Either Really Love Or Hate The Purge Movies

The first film, released in 2013, focused on a single white family in an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles being terrorized by a group of purgers, including their neighbors, despite having high tech security systems in place to protect themselves and their homes. The Purge: Anarchy (2014) took viewers out into city to get a better gauge of the widespread sadism sweeping the nation. It was certainly better than the original, and hinted at the systemic inequalities that made the purge more dangerous for poor Black and brown people who couldn’t afford to seek safety. In fact, upper-class purgers pay top dollar to be able to purge in a safe, controlled hunting ground. Their “prey” are often innocent people picked off of the street. The Purge: Election Year (2016) delved into the political tension existing between pro- and anti-purge groups. An anti-purge senatorial candidate is targeted by the corrupt NFFA for assassination. She is protected by a white man and the people of color most likely to be helped if she wins her campaign.