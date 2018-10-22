Story from Music

Every Song You Need On Your 2018 Halloween Playlist

Morgan Baila
Photo: Everett Collection.
While Halloween traditions may come and go, Refinery29's hauntingly epic playlist lasts forever.
Whether you’re going as your favorite Sharp Objects character, or going in on a group look as the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, it’s time to start preparing for the spookiest holiday. And that means curating a creepy and catchy Halloween playlist.
Good news — we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. We created three essential playlists: The Haunting Classics, The Sinister Newbies, and One For All The Witches, Werewolves & Monsters. The first offers the classic, creepy-crawly sounds of Halloweens past. The second features modern jams with a darker twist. The third is a witching hour blend of alternative oldies fit for everyone’s favorite monsters. Listen to one. Listen to all of them. But do the "Monster Mash" at least once.
Pro-tip: These songs are best enjoyed while snacking on year-old candy corn.
The Haunting Classics (featuring Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and more)
The Sinister Newbies (featuring Rihanna, Kanye West, and more)
One For All The Witches, Werewolves & Monsters (Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, and more)
This story was originally published in October, 2016. It has been updated throughout.
