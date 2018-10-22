Every Song You Need On Your 2018 Halloween Playlist

While Halloween traditions may come and go, Refinery29's hauntingly epic playlist lasts forever.
Whether you’re going as your favorite Sharp Objects character, or going in on a group look as the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, it’s time to start preparing for the spookiest holiday. And that means curating a creepy and catchy Halloween playlist.
Good news — we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. We created three essential playlists: The Haunting Classics, The Sinister Newbies, and One For All The Witches, Werewolves & Monsters. The first offers the classic, creepy-crawly sounds of Halloweens past. The second features modern jams with a darker twist. The third is a witching hour blend of alternative oldies fit for everyone’s favorite monsters. Listen to one. Listen to all of them. But do the "Monster Mash" at least once.
The Haunting Classics (featuring Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and more)
The Sinister Newbies (featuring Rihanna, Kanye West, and more)
One For All The Witches, Werewolves & Monsters (Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, and more)
This story was originally published in October, 2016. It has been updated throughout.
