12 Trader Joe's Buys That Will Make Your Halloween Party That Much Easier

If you've got a DIY costume to craft and a Halloween party to plan, and you, ahem, waited until the last minute — don't stress! Get to work on putting together your outfit, practicing your makeup, and decorating your apartment — leave the party refreshments to Trader Joe's.
The grocery chain can take at least one thing off your plate in advance of the spooky holiday by providing plenty of options for snacks and drinks. We already know the retailer has plenty of ready-made or easy-to-prepare pumpkin-themed eats, candy that will make partygoers feel like kids again, and of course, booze to drink while enjoying some boos.
Ahead, we've curated a list of Trader Joe's products that will make the perfect Halloween party spread.