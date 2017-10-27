No-Recipe, No-Cook Halloween Hacks For The Easiest, Spookiest Party Spread Ever

Halloween is weeks away, but the spooky parties are already in full swing. That also means there are plenty of ways to create Pinterest-worthy mummies, brains, and witch's hats from hotdogs, cookies, and pasta. That is, if you have the time and patience to painstakingly assemble a bunch of foods your friends or kids will wolf down in a few minutes.
If, however, you're short on time or cash, we have the answer for you. The spookiest Halloween spread doesn't need to involve crafting skills, recipes, or last-minute panicked Seamless orders. Instead, you just need a few easy foods accompanied with labels that take the recognizable and make it seasonal. For example, yogurt-covered pretzels become bones, and a margarita transforms into the Swamp Thing's favorite neon-green beverage.
Ahead, 14 easy no-cook ideas that just need a little bit of pun work to delight (and feed) your guests. No Pinterest fails required.