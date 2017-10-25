Story from Home

15 Cheap & Easy Halloween Decor Hacks That Aren't Cheesy

Natalie Gontcharova, Bianca Heyward
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Whether or not you wear a Halloween costume is totally up to you. But stocking up on candy (maybe even boozy candy) and transforming your home with a few super-easy decor ideas on the 31st? Those are requirements in our book.
From candy-corn jars to tiny spider lights, these spooky and adorable accents will have your guests ooh-ing and ahh-ing. Consider them the perfect opportunity to host a get-together with friends and get crafty — or to finally have a reason to buy mini pumpkins. Who knows? You might even keep them up through Thanksgiving! Click through and find out.
Related Stories
The Best Painted Pumpkins On Instagram

More from Home