Target's Halloween Decorations Are Scary-Good

Halloween is almost here! You might still be debating your costume — should you be Eleven from Stranger Things or Wonder Woman? While you think about that, don't forget about dressing up your home. After all, adorning your porch (or apartment foyer) with cobwebs, jack-o'-lanterns, and all things spooky is half the fun of Halloween.
But when it comes to holiday home decor, which stores are best? Halloween decorations can hedge a little close to tacky and cost a pretty penny. Luckily for you, there's one place where you can find Halloween decorations that are both cheap and chic. Yep, you guessed it: Target. From skeletal figurines to etched wineglasses, Target's Halloween decorations are the best. Click through to see some of our favorites.