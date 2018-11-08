Of All The Weird Christmas Movies, This One About Insomnia Is The Weirdest

Two strangers are plagued by insomnia, until one of them hits the other with her car. This may sound like the setup to a bad horror movie, but it's not! Freeform has taken this unsettling premise and made it into a Christmas comedy.
No Sleep 'Til Christmas, starring real-life couple Dave and Odette Annable, may be the weirdest holiday movie of the season. It tells the story of two insomniacs, Lizzie and Billy, who end up in the hospital together, and realize they can only fall asleep when they're next to each other. This is less then ideal — because Lizzie is about to get married. What are two desperate insomniacs to do?
This is just one among many Christmas titles that Freeform will be delivering this year. Most notably, Freeform will debut Life-Size 2, starring Tyra Banks as a doll come to life. It is a sequel to the popular 2000 film Life-Size, which starred Banks and Lindsay Lohan. Rounding out the original programming is The Truth About Christmas, about a political consultant who finds herself unable to tell lies.
The Freeform lineup includes several other original premieres. It also features holiday classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and old Disney favorites such as Finding Nemo and Toy Story.
You can catch No Sleep 'Til Christmas on Freeform December 10. In the meantime, check out the full lineup below.
Saturday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:05 a.m. - Home Alone 3
11:10 a.m. - I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
1:15 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:20 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
5:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:35 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. - Life-Size
Sunday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. - Home Alone 3
9:00 a.m. - Eight Crazy Nights
11:00 a.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:05 p.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2:35 p.m. - Life-Size
4:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:00 p.m. - Life-Size 2 (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)
11:00 p.m. - The Holiday
Monday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
9:00 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11:00 a.m. - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12:00 p.m. - The Truth About Christmas
2:10 p.m. - The Holiday
5:25 p.m. - Life-Size 2
7:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause
9:30 p.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Original Premiere)
12:00 a.m. - The Family Stone
Tuesday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. - Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:00 a.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
11:30 a.m. - Love the Coopers
2:05 p.m. - The Family Stone
4:10 p.m. - This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause
8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. - Home Alone 3
Wednesday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. - I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
9:00 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:00 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2017)
12:00 p.m. - Home Alone 3
2:00 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:05 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
5:10 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
12:00 a.m. - I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 a.m. - Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
12:00 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:05 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
3:10 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
6:55 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story
8:55 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
12:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
Friday, Dec. 7
7:30 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2
11:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
1:10 p.m. - Unaccompanied Minors
3:15 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story
5:15 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
7:20 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:50 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
11:55 p.m. - A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
Saturday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8:00 a.m. - A Belle for Christmas
10:10 a.m. - Unaccompanied Minors
12:15 p.m. - Deck the Halls
2:20 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
4:25 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
5:30 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
8:00 p.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Original Premiere)
9:00 p.m. - The Santa Clause
11:00 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:00 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)
Sunday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 a.m. - Deck the Halls
9:30 a.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
10:35 a.m. - Life-Size
12:40 p.m. - Life-Size 2
2:45 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
4:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:00 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:35 p.m. - Love the Coopers
Monday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. - This Christmas
11:00 a.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)
12:00 p.m. - Love the Coopers
2:35 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:00 p.m. - No Sleep 'Til Christmas (Freeform Original Feature Premiere)
12:00 a.m. - Holiday in Handcuffs
Tuesday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 a.m. - Unaccompanied Minors
11:00 a.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12:35 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:40 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. - Jingle All the Way 2
6:25 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:30 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
12:00 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Wednesday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
11:30 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2
1:30 p.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3:00 p.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:30 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo
9:00 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
12:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
Thursday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
11:00 a.m. - No Sleep 'Til Christmas
1:05 p.m. - This Christmas
3:40 p.m. - Holiday in Handcuffs
5:45 p.m. - The Holiday
8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause
12:00 a.m. - Deck the Halls
Friday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. - The Family Stone
11:00 a.m. - Angels Sing
1:05 p.m. - The Mistle-Tones
3:10 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
5:15 p.m. - Deck the Halls
7:20 p.m. - The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. - The Family Stone
Saturday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9:00 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
12:35 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:40 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story
4:40 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
6:45 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. - Life-Size 2
Sunday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. - A Belle for Christmas
9:00 a.m. - Jingle All the Way 2
11:00 a.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
12:00 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story
2:00 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 2
4:05 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story 3
6:35 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
9:15 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
11:20 p.m. - A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)
Monday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9:00 a.m. - Angels Sing
11:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
1:00 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:05 p.m. - Deck the Halls
5:10 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
7:15 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. - Paddington
12:00 a.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Tuesday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. - Mickey's A Christmas Carol
8:00 a.m. - Call Me Claus
10:00 a.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:35 a.m. - Paddington
1:35 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 p.m. - The Truth About Christmas
5:45 p.m. - The Holiday
8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause
12:00 a.m. - 12 Dates of Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. - Snow
9:00 a.m. - Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11:00 a.m. - The Family Stone
1:00 p.m. - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (2018)
2:00 p.m. - The Holiday
5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. - Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
11:55 p.m. - Life-Size
Thursday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. - Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
8:30 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10:00 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30 a.m. - Life-Size
1:30 p.m. - Life-Size 2
3:30 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 p.m. - Santa Claus is Comin' To Town
6:40 p.m. - Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
9:20 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift
11:25 p.m. - Life-Size 2
1:30 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol
Friday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:00 a.m. - The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special
10:30 a.m. - Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
11:00 a.m. - Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30 a.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
12:30 p.m. - Love the Coopers
3:00 p.m. - Ice Age: Continental Drift
5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. - No Sleep 'Til Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. - A Miracle on Christmas Lake
9:40 a.m. - The Santa Clause
11:50 a.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:55 p.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
2:25 p.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing
2:55 p.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:25 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. - The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. - The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. - Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9:40 p.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:45 a.m. - Disney Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:15 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
1:20 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:00 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
5:05 p.m. - The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. - Life-Size 2
Monday, Dec. 24
7:30 a.m. - Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:00 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30 p.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:05 p.m. - Jingle All the Way 2
4:10 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
6:15 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause
12:00 a.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing
7:30 a.m. - Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8:00 a.m. - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:00 a.m. - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. - Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
2:40 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
4:45 p.m. - The Santa Clause
6:50 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. - Disney's The Lion King
12:00 a.m. - Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
