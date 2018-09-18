Decades after the original Life Size made an impression, Tyra Banks is helming a sequel — and her co-star Lindsay Lohan will be returning. Banks told The Hollywood Reporter last night that though Lohan is busy with her MTV show, the redheaded star will definitely be involved.
"She has this new TV show on MTV about this club so she couldn't make it, which was sad," Banks explained, adding, "[Lindsay] will be in the movie in some kind of way."
Lohan is having her pick of careers right now, having mounted a club in Mykonos that will serve as the setting for an upcoming MTV show about Lohan. The show is set to debut in 2019.
Life Size 2, meanwhile, will star Francia Raisa in the lead (human) role — the character who will play human deadpan to Banks' exuberant Eve. Speaking to THR, Banks said that Raisa is a worthy actress for the role.
"That girl can act, it's in her eyes," she said.
So, what happens to LiLo, amid this shake-up? Will she appear in a club scene, doing the Lindsay-Lohan-in-Mykonos dance? Only Freeform knows.
