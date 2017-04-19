Eve's great, no matter where she goes. And now, she's going to Freeform! Deadline reports that the sequel to Life-Size is officially happening, which means that your favorite definitely-not-Barbie doll is back to help real girls deal with the real world. (Never mind that Eve herself is of the plastic persuasion.) Tyra Banks, who most recently returned to America's Next Top Model following Rita Ora's hosting stint, will reprise the role for the sequel — so there's nothing stopping us from slapping on our hundred-watt smiles.
Well, okay — maybe one thing. Lindsay Lohan, who portrayed grieving, sporty pre-teen Casey, won't be returning for the second film. I'm a little bummed about the news; even though LiLo is currently living abroad, I would have loved for Casey to team up with Eve on her next girl-power mission. Casey had grit, loved sports, and had no qualms about being better than the boys on her football team. At the time (okay, even now), that was refreshing for a movie directed at young girls — and, while Eve did help Casey smile after her mother's death, Eve didn't turn her into a super-feminine, makeup-loving little lady.
Advertisement
Still, I'm optimistic about the new movie, which will reportedly have a holiday theme. As Deadline states, Eve's new mission will be to help a young woman "learn to live and love again" — while Eve herself experiences all the ups and downs life has to offer. The new holiday movie is described as both "fun" and "edgy," which means we might be seeing something that's a little more PG-13 than the decidedly kid-friendly first film.
Banks herself tweeted about the upcoming film, her first since 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. (Which I, frankly, forgot she was in.)
"One word: LIFESIZE," tweeted Banks, before adding: "Oops... 2 words. LIFESIZE 2"
This news has been a long time coming. Information about the forthcoming Life-Size 2 first broke in December of 2015, which means that, by the time Freeform airs the TV movie during its 2018 holiday block, it will be three years that fans have been waiting. Then again, considering the original film aired during a Wonderful World Of Disney block in 2000, it's going to be nearly two decades by the time the new movie hits Freeform. What's another year or so, right?
Advertisement