Growing Up Skipper

According to the commercial, when you turn Skipper’s arm, she “change[s] instantly from a little girl to a tall, slender teenage doll — which is something you can’t do!”



Growing Up Skipper starts out as a younger-looking girl, and then grows an inch and sprouts breasts so that she can wear “her glamorous teenage skirt.” She’s “two dolls in one, for two types of fun!” What does that even mean, 1970's Mattel!?