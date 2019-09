In 2004, after more than 43 years together, Mattel decided to reveal in a press release that “Hollywood’s quintessential ‘doll’ of a couple, Barbie and Ken, have decided to spend some time apart... The storybook romance comes to an end for Barbie and Ken.”We learned more about Barbie and Ken’s whirlwind romance from that press release than we ever really needed to know. They met on the set of their first television commercial together in 1961. I think it’s safe to assume they started dating because they were both plastic dolls with outlandish proportions, and neither of them had real genitals.The couple also seemed to enjoy role play a lot. Mattel talks about “their replications of classic characters such as Scarlett and Rhett from Gone with the Wind, and Romeo and Juliet, to more quirky roles such as Bond and Bond Girl, and Lily and Herman Munster from The Munsters.” Barbie and Ken even played Arwen and Aragorn from Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.Even though they had now agreed to “spend some quality time apart... Barbie and Ken will always remain the best of friends.”Well, Barbie decided to make the most of her time away from Ken. She had a rebound fling with a hot Australian surfer named Blaine. Fans were actually able to vote on Barbie’s rebound choice by logging into Mattel.com, which seems kind of sketchy, because shouldn't a woman be able to choose her own manpanions? Many cynical adults saw the move by Mattel — whose sales were flagging in 2004 — for what it was: a publicity stunt, which yes, yes it was. These are friggin’ dolls, people.Anyway, after enjoying some time with a fella from down unda, Barbie decided to return to the comfort of Ken. The two reunited in 2011. Barbie announced the news on her official Facebook page on Valentine’s Day.“Yes it’s true… after seven long years apart, Ken and I have decided to rekindle our romance. A doll knows when it’s love, and I’ve finally realized that my heart only beats for Ken.”At press time, it remains unclear how Blaine is nursing his broken heart, although he appears to have relocated to California , possibly to be closer to his ex.Pictured: Barbie and Ken appear in an advertisement outside the Nasdaq Market in New York City on February 15, 2011, to celebrate their reconciliation. Mattel’s CEO Robert A. Eckert rang the Nasdaq opening bell that day to mark the occasion.