Barbie has come under fire over the years for its anatomically inaccurate portrayal of a woman's body, even prompting some to create more relatable, realistic alternatives . Now, girls can play with dolls that look more like them and their friends: Mattel is introducing three new body types into its Fashionistas range of Barbie dolls — curvy, tall, and petite."We are excited to literally be changing the face of the brand — these new dolls represent a line that is more reflective of the world girls see around them," Evelyn Mazzocco, Barbie's senior vice president and global general manager said in a press release . "[The] variety in body type, skin tones, and style allows girls to find a doll that speaks to them."Mattel's Michelle Chidoni told Glamour that Barbie "was never designed to replicate the female body," but was rather "a vehicle for play.” But the brand isn't unaware of the criticism about the doll's shape (and the effect it can have on sales ). With these new body-diverse offerings — a project it's been working on for two years under the code name Project Dawn, according to Time — the company hopes to better connect with its audience.