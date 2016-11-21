Tyra Banks' reign as queen of America's Next Top Model is officially over. Stepping into her stilettos after 22 cycles on the show is none other than triple-threat Rita Ora. The actress, singer, and model is hosting cycle 23 when it moves to VH1 beginning December 12, and from the look of this exclusive clip, she's already channeling her inner Tyra.
The 50 Shades of Grey actress is doing more than just teaching the ladies how to mold their bodies into photogenic poses, and she's not just looking for a pretty face, either. Ora's goal is for the last person left standing to be as business-minded as they are beautiful. She stresses that the top model on her show needs to create a "brand" that can sustain "multiple business ventures." No pressure.
Ora's words ring particularly true in 2016, given the top models du jour. Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner: they may have stunning features, but they also know how to use their image to sell products and promote their own ideas. Whether it's garnering the most likes on an Instagram post (heeeey, Kendall), hosting the AMAs like Hadid, or promoting tech-savviness in young women like Kloss, today's models need to be all about cultivating their brand in order to thrive.
Perhaps a better name for Ora's season of ANTM would be America's Next Top Mogul? Check out the exclusive preview for the new season below:
