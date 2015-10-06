Which Jenner Gets The Most Love On Instagram?

While their status as being a part of America's first family is debatable, the Jenner sisters are definitely Instagram royalty. The photo sharing platform turns five today, and together the Jenners command a base of more than 76 million followers (38.2 million for Kylie and 38.1 for Kendall).
However when it comes to racking up likes, Kendall reigns supreme. The elder Jenner has the most-liked Instagram photo of the year. The image, which has more than 3 million likes, features Kendall with her hair spread out and styled around her head in a kind of mermaid look.
Instagram domination must run in the family: The most-liked photo of 2014 was posted by her big sister Kim Kardashian. Her wedding photo, featuring a sweet kiss, gained roughly 2 million likes.
Still, Kylie shouldn't feel too left out. Her photo ranked high on the top five list, with 2.3 million likes for her graduation snapshot.
