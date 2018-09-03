Lindsay Lohan Is A Dancing Queen In Our Favorite Meme Of The Weekend

Lindsay Lohan gets it: sometimes we just need to let loose.
The starlet has been hanging out on the Greek island of Mykonos as of late, preparing to open the new Lohan Beach House and filming her upcoming MTV reality show.
And in her downtime this Labor Day weekend, she posted a video on her Instagram story that is equal parts bizarre, cathartic, and immediately imitable: herself, clad in a shimmery silver jumpsuit, bopping next to a DJ and dancing her heart out (complete with a few decisive little kicks at the end, for emphasis).
Others quickly took note, with actress Busy Philipps leading the charge to memeify the spontaneous moment.
Philipps, joined by her friend Kelly Oxford, attempted to copy Lohan’s moves for a video posted on Instagram on Saturday — although she admits it’s tougher than it looks.
“@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night— Honestly, it's weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect,” Philipps wrote as a caption.
A few of Philipps’s famous friends even replied in the comments:
"For the love of god can I come over," Chrissy Teigen wrote. Jenna Dewan also chimed in, writing, “You kill me,” and Selma Blair testified to the dance move’s difficulty, commenting, "I tumbled while trying."
Lohan herself has spent this past summer under the microscope, but it looks like the Parent Trap actress now has a renewed focus on her new show, and on living her best life.
So if she wants to dance the weekend away: Lindsay, we’re here for it.
