While Lindsay Lohan's upcoming reality show, Lohan Beach Club, won't be coming to screens until 2019, it kind of feels like we're already in it. The series is set to follow the actress as she heads three beachfront nightclubs in Greece, but the star has already spoken extensively about her new business in interviews, and posted it all over social media. Now, we have the official teaser for the MTV series, making Lohan's return to TV that much more official.
"There’s a business side to my life now, but I’m not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," Lohan told The New York Times last month. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."
However, it sounds like Lohan Beach Club (working title) will give us a look into that previously secret side of her life.
"Lohan Beach Club… offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire," MTV Programming and Development President Nina Diaz said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. "We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand."
There could be some other surprises up her sleeve. While the teaser itself doesn't give much away about the series — it's mostly Lohan talking to the camera while sitting on the beach — the rest of her online presence just might. For instance, she was documented partying with Tiffany Trump over the weekend, suggesting that the daughter of the president could be one of the "friendship and alliances" the show's synopsis hints at.
We won't know until 2019. For now, watch the teaser below!
