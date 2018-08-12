Update, August 12, 2018: Lindsay Lohan has apologized for "any hurt and distress" caused by the comments she made about the #MeToo movement in an interview with The Times.
“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan said in a statement to People.
“The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it," she added.
“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”
Advertisement
This piece was originally published on August 9, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.
In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Times, Lindsay Lohan shared some controversial thoughts on the #MeToo movement. The #MeToo movement, started by activist Tarana Burke, gained steam last year after The New York Times printed the first of many allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein. While Lohan told the outlet she is "very supportive of women," she expressed reservations about the movement in regards to "attention-seekers."
"You make it a real thing by making it a police report," she said. "I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."
Lohan had her own experience with abuse when a video of her ex-fiancé Egor Tarabasov getting violent with her surfaced on the Internet.
"No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn't prepared to say sorry," Lohan said in an interview with The Daily Mail.
She told The Times that her approach to this incident represents her philosophy on the movement.
“I had a fight with my ex on this very beach. What did I do? Nothing,” she said. “I just took over the beach. The best revenge is success, right?”
A rep for Lohan didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Advertisement