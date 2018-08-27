"I planned on seeing it, making a few jokes about how it checked all the boxes for me (CRAZY RICH ASIAN) but the feeling I got during the credits, watching John dance with my little black asian mashup baby bear luna tunes, was a feeling I haven't had at the end of any other movies," she continued. "Luna, aside from being blown away by the general movie-going experience (yep she's 13 now, time flies) looked up at @constancewu's mother and yelled 'yāy!' ('Grandma' in thai) because she saw someone who looked like her yāy. Someone beautiful and aspirational. It was something that simple that made my heart just...warm."