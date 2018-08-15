Crazy Rich Asian’s Rachel is a far cry from Cinderella, who was victim to a pair of mean step-sisters and a cold, callous step-mother who relegated her to a life of domesticity. However, the principle is the same for both characters. As a professor at a prestigious New York City university, it’s a bit of a reach to suggest that Rachel traveled a road from rag to riches ending up with Nick. However, according to the bootstrap narratives that America loves, being the daughter of a single immigrant mother is supposed to signify that Rachel “started from the bottom.” She worked hard. She followed the rules. In the same way that Cinderella’s victimhood made her worthy of a happy ending — if for no other reason than to spite her step-mom and step-sisters — Rachel’s resilience earned hers. When women of color can’t pass as white and aren’t born into generational wealth, they need to be hardworking with pure hearts to reap those kinds of benefits.