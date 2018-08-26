“I would like to see the hard work and the effort and the vision and the belief of the talented filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who sat across the table from us a few years ago and said, ‘I have been wrestling with questions about my past and my heritage and I think I really want to tell a story within this movie,’” Feige told the newspaper. “And that he did it so unbelievably well and with so much impact seeing that potentially being recognized is what excites me the most.”