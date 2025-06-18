Are Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 Couple Corey & Keeley Still Together?
It's been a rollercoaster on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025, with texting scandals, women walking off the farm, and intruders causing chaos. All of the Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 contestants are now happily paired up, with Farmer Corey Manwaring choosing Keeley Rankin over Chloe Jayne during his final decision.
With 20 Farmer Wants A Wife couples still together today, will Corey and Keeley be another success story? They certainly had a spark from the start, with Keeley always being one of Corey's frontrunners. The one contentious issue between the couple is that Keeley wasn't sure how soon she would want to move to Corey's farm, which would start the pair off on shaky ground.
So, are Farmer Corey and Keeley still together now that their time on the show has finished? We've done some digging to find out what happened to this Farmer Wants A Wife couple.
What have Farmer Corey Manwaring and Keeley Rankin said about their relationship?
After Farmer Corey let Chloe down gently, he declared his love for Keeley in a sweet moment.
"I feel as though I can be my true authentic self around you. Keeley, it makes me happy to say but I feel like I'm falling in love with you," he said. Keeley said she had also "fallen in love" with the Farmer, and was visibly relieved.
Corey told producers he hopes to propose to Keeley in a couple of years and start having kids once they hit the five-year mark. Does this mean they're a solid couple?
Are Farmer Corey and Keeley still together?
An anonymous contestant told Yahoo! Lifestyle that Farmer Corey and Keeley are still in a relationship, although there are doubts as to whether she's moved in with Corey. "They're still together. I believe she is splitting her time between home and the farm, but I don't think she's moved there yet," the source spilled.
However, there's a major hint on Channel Seven's current application form for Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 that could mean Corey and Keeley have called it quits. According to the website, there are 20 couples still together today. If Corey and Keeley were still together, the website would say there are 21 couples still together today.
Corey and Keeley also aren't following each other on social media. Could this be a hint they've had a falling out, or is it to throw us off the scent? It's all rather confusing, so we'll have to get some answers from the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion.
