Farmer Wants A Wife has always been a fan favourite when it comes to dating shows — the fact that we're still going is proof of that. In 2024, we meet five farmers who are not only looking for their special person, but a partner who can embrace their unique lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
From first impressions on dates to the heartwarming farm visits, there's plenty to keep viewers hooked to the series that's hosted by Samantha Armytage (and occasionally, Natalie Gruzlewski). But, there are many questions that still go unanswered about behind-the-scenes details that make Farmer Wants A Wife the addictive reality TV show that it is.
But that mystery ends here. From where the contestants sleep to the long filming hours, we've rounded up the most frequently asked questions about Farmer Wants A Wife and answered them, right here.
Is there an age limit to who can apply for Farmer Wants A Wife?
There’s no upper age limit, but the youngest contestant that the show has accepted to date was 20 years old.
How long does filming take?
Contestants are filmed six days a week, however, they do get some downtime away from the lens, as the cameras are not fixed to them 24 hours a day. The whole season takes approximately six to seven weeks to shoot.
Are the farmers actually farmers?
While this sounds like a trivial question, it's definitely one that has crossed many viewers' minds. In a world where reality TV's authenticity is often questioned, it makes sense that people are curious. We can confirm that each of the men looking for love is actually a farmer in real life.
Where do the farmers and contestants sleep?
The farmers and the women they are dating all live on the farmers' properties, which no doubt gives contestants as much time as possible to learn what a future life on the farm might truly look like.
What personal items are contestants allowed to bring?
The Farmer Wants A Wife cast members are permitted to bring their own clothing, makeup and hair styling products, and prescription medication only. They're also given the heads-up to pack some farm-friendly clothing for the duration of filming.
Does clothing have to be pre-approved?
While the majority of outfits are sourced by the contestants themselves, a professional stylist and wardrobe assistant do check in on what cast members intend to wear on shoot days, to ensure there are no outfit double-ups and that wardrobe is varied throughout production.
Where do contestants go once they're eliminated?
Farmer Wants A Wife farewells are usually filmed quite late at night, so when a contestant is eliminated from the show, they are picked up by a member of production and taken from the farm to a hotel for an overnight stay, before travelling home the next morning.
