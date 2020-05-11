We didn’t get to have the traditional milestones of pregnancy, but our philosophy in our relationship is very much about embracing the moment and focusing on the good. So that’s what we have done. My husband shot pictures of me for an in-home maternity shoot. And since our baby was born, we look at this time as a period for our family to develop a deep bond as we remain safe at home together. We have used video chat to introduce him to all of our family and friends. The special feelings were all there. I don’t feel like we missed out on anything. We also look forward to when we can all get together because we know how to celebrate life. Spending moments with family is so important to us.